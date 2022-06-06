Organisers of Music Awards Dubai visit UAE ambassador to Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The organisers of the Ghana Music Awards Dubai(GMA Dubai) have visited the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Ghana, Khalifa Yousif Alzaabi.



The organisers of the event visited the ambassador, in Accra, to inform him about the upcoming event.



The event, is scheduled to be held in Dubai in August 2022.



It is a 34-group categorised awards scheme expected to attract entertainment lovers from around the world to vote for their favourite musicians and content creators who will be nominated and to patronise the event.



The event will also witness outstanding performances from musicians at the nominees jam scheduled to be held in Ghana and Dubai.



Other activities that will take place during the event, include desert safari, city tour, after parties among others, with the various stars and celebrities.