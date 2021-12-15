Open drainage at Pokuase interchange turned into urinating, dumping point - Fredyma

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Something is not right at the newly constructed four-level stack interchange situated at Pokuase Junction in Accra, music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, has observed.



According to him, portions of the drainage accompanying the edifice were left uncovered and have turned into a urinating point and dumping site by passengers who alight from public transport at the Pokuase interchange.



In a Facebook post, Freyma disclosed mosquitoes have now taken over the whole place.



According to him, he is currently down with malaria as a result of the mosquitoes attack he has received in recent times.



He also revealed the stench emanating from open drainage is unbearable.



Fredyma who could not fathom why the drainage was left opened said he has lodged several complaints but nothing has been done about the situation.



POKUASE INTERCHANGE MOSQUITOES



I am down with Malaria since Monday as a result of the open drainage in front of my house near the interchange, breeding some "Omnicron" stubborn mosquitoes!



Since the construction of this interchange and the open drainage accompanying it, my household has found no rest with mosquitoes.



Why will modern-day civil engineers design such a nice interchange with open drainage where the residents are using it as a place of convenience, urinating and dumping waste? It beats my imagination.



Most of the people who alight from public transport in Pokuase from Accra, Kwabenya, etc, use this open drainage in front of my house as a urinating point. The stench emanating from it is unbearable. I have complained severally but to no avail. Now the level of mosquitoes using my family for their E-Levy experiment is nauseating.



I am sick at the moment. Pray for me. I don't want to die. I blame the consultant engineer, Mr. Bimpong, who covered the drainage in front of other households and left our own because he had personal issues with us. Life is there for all of us.



All to Jesus, I surrender. Very disappointed!



