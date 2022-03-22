Onua FM suspends all programmes except Captain Smart’s

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Onua FM halts programmes



Radio station rebrands, new programmes to be introduced



Why Captain Smart is on air despite suspension of Onua FM programmes



The management of Onua FM has suspended all programmes on the Accra-based radio station besides its morning show, Onua Maakye, which is hosted by Captain Smart.



The decision, according to reports, forms part of plans to give the mass-market community-focused radio station a new face with the introduction of new programmes and some personalities as presenters.



Onua Maakye, which is the morning show, was not put on hold because it is the radio station’s flagship programme. Considering that a lot has been happening in the political and social landscape, the current affairs show airs.



Onua FM was officially launched on January 16, 2016, at Kasoa in the Central Region. With a tag line ‘Yedwene wo ho’ – to wit, ‘we think about you’, the station aired a variety of programmes including a drive time show ‘Efie Ne Fie’, entertainment talk show ‘Anigye Mmere’, and midmorning show ‘Adwuma Adwuma’.



Captain Smart was not with the radio station when it started operations. He joined the Kanda-based media house on June 1, 2021, after resigning from his post as host of Angel FM’s morning show, Anopa Bofo’.