Only virgins deserve full bride price - Award-winning author argues

Nigerian bestselling author, Reno Omokri, has called on men to slash monies they pay as bride price into two if the woman they plan to marry is not a virgin.



He argues that not all "women are equal" due to the importance the Holy Bible places on virgins.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Omokri who is also a former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan added that only virgins deserve full payment of their bride price. He is therefore calling for a change.



His tweet dated December 29 read: "Everyone is equal as human beings, but not all wives are equal. The highest value wife, according to Scripture, is a virgin wife. She is the ONLY Wife of which full bride price should be paid-Exodus 22:17."



He furthered that women who have already broken their virginity before marriage are not expected to wear a white wedding gown.



