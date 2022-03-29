Only short-sighted musicians always do songs about profanity and sex – Abrewa Nana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Odo Filla’ hitmaker, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa known in showbiz as Abrewa Nana has advised the youth to do good music that will stand the test of time.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, Abrewa Nana said most musicians nowadays only sing about profanity because they’re short-sighted.



“Music shouldn’t be about dancing alone but some should be in the form of advice, motivation, prayers and others too should be about love,” she said.



She added, “It shouldn’t be that music should always be about dancing alone but now I don’t know the system cos we’re about to change the mindset of Ghanaians.



“I don’t know what’s happening that nowadays most people sing about love or profanity but some people are also short-sighted in doing music,” she ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



After more than two decades in the Ghana music scene, Abrewa Nana’s songs continue to enjoy constant airplay after getting her first Ghana Music Awards nominations in the year 2001.