Only lazy men are worried about marrying, dating ambitious women – Keche

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Andrew Cudjoe known in the showbiz industry as Keche Andrew, a member of Keche music group has said only lazy men are worried about marrying ambitious women.



According to the singer, he’s not worried about the potential of his wife, Joana Gyan Cudjoe to become a Member of Parliament (MP) in the next general elections.



He remarked “I have known my wife from the beginning that this is who she is and nothing gets me worried about her ambitious decisions.



“There is nothing to be afraid of having an ambitious wife and if you’re a man who is not a hardworking person then such things will get you worried,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Keche Andrew added on Cape Coast-based Property FM “But as for me, there is nothing to be worried about because I’m doing my work and she’s also doing her job.



“From the beginning, she made me aware that in future she wants to venture into partisan politics and I even encouraged her to do so”.