Only jobless and broke people waste time going to church – Dada KD

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: ghbase.com

Ghanaian highlife artist, Dada Kwaku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD, has disclosed recently that church is for broke and jobless people.



The musician believes that accomplished people will never spend all their time in a church.



In an exclusive interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere entertainment show, the legendary artiste said, “Lots of people go to church because of joblessness. I think the church was made for broken heart people.



“How often do you see rich people go to church? Even if they do, it’s for one reason. Just to give and praise God, I believe rich people always win in terms of giving.”



He explained that the church community in Ghana is enormous, yet sin abounds in our society.

“We inspired ourselves in church. However, the fact of the matter is, that we don’t fear God. It seems we are living to impress the unseen God than ourselves. The truth is godliness is in the heart, not necessarily going to church.



“Payment for two years of rent is very challenging, so someone decides to build.



"A suppose Christian chief will sell flood-prone land to his fellow Christian. Are we serving God at all? We must serve our fellow man than serve the unknown God,” he concluded.