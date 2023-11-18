Only haters claim I bus my fans to fill the Tamale Sports Stadium – Fancy Gadam

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fancy Gadam, a Tamale-based musician has said only haters will claim that he pays and buses his fans to fill the Tamale sports stadium.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the artiste revealed that the support he gets from the people is genuine.



“Why would I suffer to do all these if I had the money, I would have stopped doing music if I had money to pay or bus people to fill the stadium.



“This music business that we’re doing to get money to take care of our family and take care of people who need our support,” he remarked on Property FM in Cape Coast.



“So if I have all these resources I would just be in my house and I will not stress myself but I’ll pick an artiste to just manage them because of the passion I have for the work.



“It’s not true that I bus my fans and pay them to fill the stadium and who will do that, no political party will even bus people from Accra to Tamale to do a rally.



He denied on the show “It’s not true it’s just haters that say all these things but the only thing I have to say is that the support I get from the people is genuine”.