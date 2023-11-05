Only ‘fools’ will insult Asamoah Gyan for his divorce issues - Prophet Kumchacha fires

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media was buzzing after news of Asamoah Gyan’s marriage annulment with his ex-wife, Gifty Oware, became public. The ex-Black Star was subjected to intense criticisms by some netizens for taking such a decision.



The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has jumped to Asamoah Gyan’s defense stating that he took the right decision to annul his marriage.



According to him, Asamoah Gyan’s justification that the husband of his wife threatened him that the children do not belong to him makes sense hence he cannot fathom why some persons would spite him.



Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Prophet Kumchahca described the individuals making disparaging comments about Asamoah Gyan's divorce issue on social media as ‘fools’ because it is not prudent.



“I have heard of Asamoah Gyan’s marital issues. What wrong has he done to Ghanaians? Some people are lambasting him on social media and excuse me to say some ‘foolish’ people are insulting him. What has he done? What Asamoah Gyan said about the divorce makes a lot of sense,” he said.



He continued: “He [Asamoah Gyan] said before marrying the lady, he did not know she was already married and did not even know the marriage hadn't been annulled in court. The woman hid it from him so he did not know. It was at some point that the man was calling to threaten him, that is according to what I have heard,” Prophet Kumchacha told show host, Fiifi Pratt.



Background



Edwin Kusi Appiah, the counsel for legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed the main reason why the player filed for a divorce.

Speaking to Kofi TV, Kusi Appiah disclosed that Gyan had been receiving threats from the husband of his now ex-wife that his three children were not his.



The one accusation that broke the camel’s back and set Gyan and his wife on the path of divorce was that, the player's firstborn was not his.



According to him, Asamoah Gyan, upon hearing this statement, gathered evidence and initiated proceedings to have their marriage annulled.



“Asamoah Gyan married his wife in 2013 but had been with her since 2003. He got information that prior to marrying her, the lady had married another man. Their marriage had three kids with the firstborn coming in 2005. Asamoah Gyan told me he was threatened by someone that the children, particularly the firstborn were not his and that they belonged to him (the person issuing the threat).



“That is what forced us to go to court and seek permission to conduct DNA on the kids. Thankfully, the DNA test proved that Gyan was the father of the children and he was really happy with it. Gyan was happy because he loved the children. That is the main reason Asamoah Gyan went to court,” he said.



Watch the video below







SB/EN



You can also watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



