Only criminals hoard huge sums of money at home to avoid interrogation – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rex Owusu Marfo, popularly known as Rex Omar has said that it is only criminals who hoard huge sums of money at home.



Rex Omar made these statements with regard to Cecilia Dapaah's stolen sums of money that have stirred confusion online.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye in an interview, Rex Omar said it could be that Cecilia Dapaah did not genuinely acquire the huge sums of money she left at home.



“No one in their right frame of mind will work so hard to make money but will just leave the money home just like that even if we assume you don’t trust the financial services in Ghana.



“So can’t you get this save that we use an electronic password to lock it and keep your money safely at home but it shows that it’s criminals that leave such huge sums of money at home."



He established that Cecilia's means of acquiring the money wasn't genuine, hence her decision to rather keep the money at home instead of the bank.



“Either the way she used to get the money wasn’t genuine so she doesn’t know how to deposit the money in her accounts to avoid being questioned about the source.



“Either she sold drugs, or the money was stolen from somewhere because these are the type of people who leave such amounts of money in the house,” he added.



