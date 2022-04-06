Only broke ladies condemn body enhancement – AK Songstress lashes colleagues

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

‘Jonathan’ hitmaker, AK Songstress known in real life as Akosua Kwakye has condemned those who criticize others for deciding to do body enhancement.



According to the Ghanaian dancehall artiste and songwriter, most people who criticize others for enhancing their bodies are either broke or hypocrites.



“Most of the time those who are broke are those who normally condemn body enhancement because if someone has gotten money and decides to enhance their body there’s nothing wrong with it,” she opined.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, AK Songstress said there’s nothing wrong with those who have gotten money to enhance their bodies.



She added, “Whatever anyone wants to do with themselves they have the right to do it and so if someone wants to enhance their body and have the money to do it, why can’t they do it”.



Recently, veteran actress and fashion designer, Pascaline Edwards has questioned why some women are enhancing their bodies despite being perfectly created by God.