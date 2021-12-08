Only a handful of black women are able to win international pageant titles - Abena Appiah

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abena Appiah reveals challenges in pageantry



Akuaba Appiah was told she can never be a beauty queen



Akuaba Appiah first black woman to win Miss Grand International 2020



Miss Grand International 2020, Abena Akuaba Appiah has stated that the stereotype black women face in pageantry is gradually being broken.



Akuaba in her farewell message to end her reign as the first black woman to have won the enviable crown as Miss Grand International recalled how she had to fight her way to the top.



The Ghanaian-American beauty queen was told that she wasn't fit to be a queen.



"Growing up as a child, I constantly heard the words, you are not beautiful, you are not capable, you do not look like a queen therefore you'll never be a queen. I was forced into believing that I wasn't good enough but with my mother's love and my perseverance, I have been able to receive my wildest dreams and I made history whilst doing it."



The singer and model in her speech noted that the pageant industry needs to be more diverse while appreciating the progress made in getting more black women on board.



"We are beautiful, we do not have to fit into any beauty standard because we set our own. Be proud of who you are and most importantly do not be afraid to contribute to society because our voice needs to be heard. There are only a handful of black women who have been able to win international pageant titles but I am so happy that together we are changing the stereotype of beauty and diversifying our industry," said Miss Grand International 2020, Abena Akuaba Appiah.



Abena Akuaba Appiah has represented Ghana on international platforms including 2014 Miss Universe, 2015 Top Model of the World, 2016 Queen Beauty Universe, where she took home the crown and 2019 Miss Earth pageant.





