Only Dr. Mensa Otabil was able to fill the Accra Sports stadium – Bulldog claims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular artiste manager, Bulldog, has claimed that the only individual who has been able to fill the Accra Sports Stadium to its maximum capacity is the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) founder, Dr. Mensah Otabil.



Bulldog made these comments in a bid to take a dig at Shatta Wale, who earlier established that he was able to sell out the entire 40,000-seater capacity stadium for his Freedom Concert.



It can be recalled that on December 25, 2021, Shatta Wale boasted of attracting a huge crowd to the Accra Sports Stadium.



Shatta Wale shared a picture of the stadium filled to its brim with the caption; “It’s God. #Freedomwave Big success."



But Bulldog has claimed that his former artiste never filled the stadium.



According to him, Pastor Mensa Otabil is the only “artist” who has been successful in filling the stadium several times at his usual crossover watchnight services.



“Fancy Gadam only filled one side of the Tamale Sports Stadium. There is only one artiste that has filled the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana. Which is the biggest stadium. It is only one artiste that has done that. Shatta only filled one side, which is the corner. It is Otabil. Otabil filled the entire place on 31st night. I am saying this on record that no artiste has done it, except Otabil,” he stated on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty.



When asked whether Otabil is an artiste, Bulldog claimed;



“Mr. Otabil is an artiste. He speaks about God’s word in a poetic way.”



EB/EA