One thief shouldn't stop you from doing good - A-Plus to Nana Aba

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: www.ghbase.com

Controversial self-acclaimed musician cum entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus has advised Nana Aba Anamoah not to give up on doing good just because of her bad experience.



According to him, Nana Aba’s experience should rather encourage her to want to help more people rather than discourage her from doing so.



Nana Aba Anamoah had early on taken to her social media pages to lament about how a young man she helped to secure a job ended up stealing from his employers.



According to Nana Aba, the young man is a Master’s Degree holder and had been unemployed for 6years. But out of the goodness of her heart, she decided to have pity on him by connecting him to one of her friends only to get disappointed.



Nana Aba vowed to stop helping needy people after this terrible experience. But Kwame Aplus thinks otherwise.



See his comment to Nana Aba below;







