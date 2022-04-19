One of the women who supports me is Efya - Ria Boss

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: Ella Okunmwendia

Ghanaian neo-soul singer Ria Boss is preparing for the release of her first single since 2020.



While announcing her comeback on MX24, she mentioned Efya as one of her support systems in the music industry.



Ria Boss disclosed she receives constant text messages of support from Efya whenever she embarks on a project. Additionally, Efya has shown love to the Cat Mama on social media, mostly tweeting about her new releases.



Ria Boss and Efya's relationship goes beyond text messages and social media posts. Despite not having a collaborative project, both singers have shared the same stage. In 2020, Ria Boss performed a duet with Efya during her "Somewhere in Ghana drive-in concert."



Adding to her list of people who have inspired her, Ria Boss mentioned her mentor Bibie Brew, producers Kofi Boachie-Ansah and Kuvie, and her family, film producer Panji Anoff.



When asked who she wanted to work with, Ria Boss told hosts Godwin Namboh and Edma Lawer she would love to work with young rising acts such as Marince Omario, Baaba J, and the SuperJazz Club, among others.



On April 22, Ria Boss will be releasing the official studio version of "Somali Rose," a song she has performed at previous events.



"Somali Rose" is the first single off her upcoming album, Remember, which drops on April 29.