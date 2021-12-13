One night, three awards – Stacy Amoateng celebrates big win

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of Ghana’s most decorated media personalities Stacy Amoateng continues to soar as she has yet again grabbed awards for her conspicuous and impactful roles in the Ghanaian media space.



Her trophies increased by three over the weekend after winning two at the National Communication Awards and another at the maiden GhanaWeb Excellence Awards.



Mrs. Amoateng who is the CEO of Platinum Networks and the host of a developmental show, ‘Restoration With Stacy’, was crowned TV Personality of the Year and Media Woman of the Year at the 3rd National Communication Awards held on Saturday, December 11, 2021.



The National Communication Awards is a development communications and media awards program powered by RAD Communications and partners, to champion communications, organizational and national development. The event celebrates and rewards excellent communications and media companies, teams and individuals across Ghana.



Stacy beat competition from Portia Gabor (TV3), Berla Mundi (TV3), Serwaa Amihere (GHOne TV), Afia Pokuaa (UTV) and Vivian Kai Lokko (Citi FM/Citi TV) who were nominees in the Media Woman of the Year category.



The TV Personality of the Year category also had Afia Pokuaa, Nana Ama McBrown (UTV), Berla Mundi, Serwaa Amihere, Giovanni Caleb (TV3) as nominees.



On the same night, Stacy won the Women Empowerment Award at the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



The category which was aimed at recognizing a Ghanaian woman who has shown resolve in raising the status of women in Ghana through education, awareness, literacy, training or the improvement of women's social, economic and political status for at least, the past three years, had Gifty Anti, Dr. Joyce Aryee, Larisa Akrofie, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann and Stacy Amoateng as nominees.



