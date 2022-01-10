On my part, I have ended the marriage – Xandy Kamel insists

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Xandy Kamel, has emphasized that she is single, free, and living her best life.



Xandy Kamel who is currently facing some marital hitches with her husband, Kaninja, said she has ended the marriage irrespective of the public's opinion.



Xandy made the statements during an interview with Peace FM’s Ola Michael when she was asked about her current marital status.



The actress initially denied ever being married but after several probing by the presenter, she established that she had already moved on.



Ola Michael: “On paper you are still married, right?



Xandy Kamel: “I don’t know. Did you see me signing any paper? I haven’t seen any paper. I’m not married and I don’t have a man. I am separated and on my part, I have ended the marriage.”



When asked why she resides with her mother despite being married, Xandy had this to say.



“Should I go rent an apartment so my money will go waste?



One can recall that in an earlier development, Xandy Kamel warned Ghanaians to desist from associating her name with her husband.



Xandy Kamel’s marriage fell on rocks sometime in 2021 after she engulfed social media with claims that her husband was a serial womanizer.



The couple have since been separated.



