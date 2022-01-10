Omar Sterling reveals his greatest achievement in life

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Omar Sterling also known as Paedae, a Ghanaian rapper and member of music group R2Bees, has revealed how he managed to fight one of his weaknesses.



Growing up, he used to be a rowdy boy and was quick to fight whoever crossed his lane. He has touted that he has managed to do away with such toxic traits because he has grown to be more tolerant, something he regards as an achievement.



"Growing up nobody talk sh!t pass we, nobody by heart pass we, nobody fight pass we. To turn this around and be living like this is man’s greatest achievement," read the rapper's tweet.



Back in December, R2Bees in an interview on Hitz103.9FM declared themselves as the 'stubborn' boys in the music industry but through conscious effort, they have been able to give Ghanaians a better version of themselves through the making of good music.



"We have made this conscious effort from when we came, to make beautiful music. I mean we can make all sorts of songs. We were born in Community One, Site 15 in a ghetto, gutter. We were born in a gutter so we can be by heart. Even in Ghana, nobody passes us in by heart. Make nobody make noise, nobody passes us in by heart but nobody knows. It was a conscious effort to be responsible in society. To add value to society. Although we are running a business, there can be an easy way out. We can look for cheap publicity to run our business," Omar Sterling revealed.



