Old and New rappers incomparable - Ex-Doe

Entertainment of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: GNA

Richard Siaw Akrofi, popularly known in showbiz as Ex-Doe, says the current crop of rappers is totally different from the old ones, but wouldn't say they are better than his generation.



There has been a recent comparison between the old and new rappers in the showbiz space, with some enthusiasts claiming the new rappers are better than the old ones and vice versa.



But according to Ex-Doe, who is considered one of the pioneers of Hiplife music in Ghana, you had to be extremely talented to make it to the limelight during the early days of Hiplife music.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Ex-Doe explained that technology has made it easier for the current rappers, especially with beat arrangements and the gathering of lyrics.



"The old rappers did very well by setting the pace and sustaining the Hiplife genre, which has been carried forward by the new rappers, now referred to as Afrobeats. For me, you can't compare the old and the new rappers because the rap style was different back then.



"It was difficult to make music back then because there were no digital studios and you had to be extra talented to make a breakthrough, unlike today where technology is aiding the efforts of rappers," he said.



The award-winning rapper added that you needed less talent to make a hit song with the introduction of new musical gadgets, which was not so in the past.



"Some of our songs are still being played on air because they are timeless, but most of the songs nowadays fade away easily. This tells you the efforts that were put in back in the days," he said.