Olamide threatens to release Fireboy’s third album

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji, better known as Olamide has threatened to leak the third album of colleague singer Fireboy.



The ‘Wo’ hitmaker made this revelation in a tweet where he expressed his frustration on how long he had kept a copy of the album and listening to the songs alone.



Olamide further tasked his followers who had Fireboy’s number to call and inform him about his intentions of leaking the full album.



“I’ve had Fireboy 3rd album with me since October 2021 and I’m tired of listening to it alone… if you have his number, kindly call him n let him know I’m gonna leak it if he no pick next single n let’s drop the album,” the tweet read.



Fireboy is yet to responded to the tweet but is set to release another remixed version of his Peru song featuring American superstars, 21 Savage & Blxst after the first remix with British and Grammy award-winning singer Ed Sheeran.