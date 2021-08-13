Ola Michael crowns Amerado winner of rap beef, says he resurrected Lazarus

Entertainment of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ola Michael has described Amerado as a ‘rap miracle worker’



• According to him, he has granted Obibini an opportunity to revive his dead career



• The radio presenter has thus congratulated Amerado for ‘slaying’ his opponent Obibini



Popular radio presenter cum entertainment pundit, Ola Michael, has eulogized rapper Amerado for in his opinion, waking up Obibini’s dead rap career.



Describing Amerado as a ‘rap miracle worker,’ the neat FM presenter said Amerado has granted the Zylofon signee a second opportunity to prove himself and his worth in the rap game.



Social media has this week been set ablaze with the release of diss songs from the camps of both rappers.



Although some fans are suggesting that Amerado’s silence after Obibini 'punched' him with a second diss song meant he has ‘chickened out of the race,’ others believe his first reply should be the final.



Joining the school of thought that has declared Amerado winner of the rap beef with Obibini, Ola Michaels took to Facebook on August 12, 2021, and wrote;



“The Amerado effect! Bravo champ! You woke Lazarus up. Move on. What he does with his new life is all up to him. It's not your business to show him how to walk and run again. Amerado the rap miracle-worker! Aduro biaaaa nka dem.”



Meanwhile, another showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, is of the view that Amerado lacks the resilience to engage in a rap beef, the reason he has entered ‘ghost mode’ following the release of Obibini’s second diss song, ‘carcass.’









Nomination