Okyeame Quophi reacts to Nigel Gaisie’s lawsuit against Nana Romeo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Okyeame Quophi has reacted to Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s lawsuit.



A few days ago, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel sued Nana Romeo and Stacy Amoateng.



The suit followed Nana Romeo’s claim that Prophet Gaisie had an affair with his girlfriend during an interview on ‘Restoration’, a program hosted by Mrs Amoateng.



In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, Okyeame Quophi defended that the person in the suit is not his wife.



He argued that his wife is not called ‘Stancy’—as written in the writ of summons.



Okyeame said the names of defendants should be written correctly during legal suits.



Also, he stated that those being sued should be served physically and the date on which they were served must be indicated.



Without these processes, the media personality appears not to see the suit by Prophet Nigel Gaisie as valid.



