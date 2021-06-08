Okyeame Kwame reveals secret to finding true love

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Ghanaian rap artiste, Okyeame Kwame, has finally revealed the secret to how one can find true love like he has found for himself.



Speaking with Comfort Ocran on eTV Ghana’s Springboard Hangout Show, he shared that “to find love, you have to become love”.



This, he said, is because no one can give something that they do not have in themselves.



Explaining how one can become love, he noted that the first step is understanding that it is in man’s nature to love because God is love.



“Therefore, when a human reaches the highest level of his humanity, you realize that he begins to act with kindness, with service and with love so before a person can give love, that person must become God or in other words, become love,” he said.



Kwame further shared an instance to support his explanation.



He said, “A teacher and some young students were on a path going somewhere and they got to a place where there was a snake in the bushes burning. The teacher quickly tried to save the snake but it bit him so he panicked and dropped it back into the fire. Then he looked for a stick and still tried to save the snake. The students told the teacher that he is very foolish because he was still trying to save the snake that just bit him. He told the students that it is in the snake’s nature to bite and it is in humans’ nature to love.”



Okyeame Kwame explained per this narrative that since the teacher understood that it is in his nature as a human to love and also understood that it is in the snake’s nature to bite, he did not allow the snake’s nature to stop him from doing what he had to do as the human he was.



Hence, when human beings understand this too, then they can find the love they deserve and give it accordingly.