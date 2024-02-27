Okyeame Kwame excited about EOCO's intended auditing of unexplained wealth of citizens

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Okyeame Kwame has welcomed the Economic and Organised Crime Office's (EOCO) decision to undertake lifestyle audits on individuals possessing unexplained wealth.



He said it is a much-needed move, which is long overdue.



The Hiplife legend spoke on Accra-based TV3’s New Day programme, on Monday, February 26, 2024.



“I think it’s a good thing because just as I said in December, above all things, Ghana needs cleansing. We need to cleanse ourselves of the way we have become corrupt.



So if EOCO plans to do some cleansing, I think they should have started yesterday. They should have started a long time ago," he said.



“And I like it. I like it that they do cleansing,” Okyeame Kwame said on Zoom.



The author and businessman, however, opined the celebrity world, which is on EOCO’s radar, may not yield much criminals as the political and civil workforce world.



“I have been in the celebrity space for twenty-something years. I do not think they will find any artistes who are criminals or many celebs and filmmakers, because these people are suffering. It is very difficult to be in this industry as an influencer or artiste and then just by that be able to survive. I have not seen celebrities in Ferraris or Maybachs or Porsche cars or multimillion-dollar mansions,” he noted, challenging: “Where are they? Show me one.”



“However,” Okyeame Kwame observed, “the people that I have seen living lavishly are politicians.



“I have seen civil servants who make maybe ₵14000 a month and driving S-Class.”



EOCO’s announcement came after Ghanaian socialite, Instagram star and music performer Mona Faiz Montrage, alias Mona4Reall or Hajia4Reall, in the US, Thursday, February 22, 2024, pleaded guilty to conspiring to receive stolen money in a US$2 romance scam case.



Currently, in Ghana, the source of an individual's wealth can only be probed when the said individual is the subject of an investigation. According to the Director of Administration and Investigations, EOCO, Edward Cudjoe, the organisation is seeking an amendment of the law in tandem with international standards.



He spoke on Joy News.



