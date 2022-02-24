Okuapehene celebrates 36th birthday in modest style

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 February 2022

A modest cake-cutting ceremony has been held on February 24, 2022, to mark the 36th birthday of the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.



In a video shared on the Okuapehene’s Palace Instagram page, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo was captured in the company of his family, elders, and the media as they sang a happy birthday song to him.



Clad in his rich kente attire, the Okuapehene was accompanied to the high table where he cut a cake to mark his birthday.



Climaxing the celebration, the Oseadeeyo supported the less-privileged by donating to the ‘Demonstration School for the Deaf’ as well as to the ‘School for the Blind’ at Mampong Akuapem and Akropong respectively.



Background



Born Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi on February 24, 1986, to Odehye Alex Antwi and the late Odehye Cynthia Agyemang, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III is the current and 26th occupant of the Ofori Kuma stool of Akuapem and King of the Akuapems (OKUAPEHENE).



He was installed on May 3 2020, after being chosen as the eligible heir to his late uncle, Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III, who passed in August 2015 after having ruled for over four decades as the king of Akuapem.



