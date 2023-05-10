'Okraku-Mantey threw my demo CD into the dustbin when I went to Multimedia to look for job' - Nana Romeo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Radio host and presenter, Nana Romeo has recounted the ordeal and embarrassment he suffered at the hands of Mark Okraku-Mantey.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, the controversial presenter indicated that his radio journey has not been an easy one.



He narrated how his journey started as a young man from Sunyani and by the Grace of God, he is now the face of his radio station, Accra Fm.



According to Nana Romeo, when he first had the opportunity to come to Accra years back, Gospel music duo, Tagoe Sisters introduced him to Okraku-Mantey.



Mark was then the programs director at Hitz FM hence, was called upon by the music duo for him to listen to Nana Romeo’s demos on a CD.



The Accra FM presenter said instead of Mark listening to his works on the CD, he rather dumped it in a refuse container right in front of him; a situation he described as very painful.



That notwithstanding, he asserted that despite all these ordeals, God has shown him mercy and also blessed him by making him a household name in the media space in Ghana now.



The award-winning broadcaster admitted his journey into the limelight has been a story of grass to grace.