Entertainment of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Okomfour Kwadee thanks Samini, other top stars for celebrating him

Ghanaian musician Okomfour Kwadee Ghanaian musician Okomfour Kwadee

Multiple award-winning Ghana’s finest rapper, Jerry Johnson Anaba known in Showbiz as Okomfour Kwadee has for the first time opened up about his current state, thanking the Ghanaian Media and the Entertainment industry for the open support for him, MyNewsGh.com reports.

In a viral video obtained by MyNewsGh.com, the rapper who recently celebrated his birthday in a grand style in Kumasi at the Royal Lamerta Hotel’s Havana thanked celebrities and colleague musicians like Samini, Yaa Pono, Dada KD, Fameye, Akuapem Poloo, Sass Squad TH4-Kwages, Tsikago, Paa Dogo, Joe Frazier and a host of others for thrilling fans and well-wishers at his birthday event and supporting him.

Kwadee further expressed a massive appreciation to the Ghanaian media and assured them of availing himself for interviews after he gains momentum as his comeback is here to stay and will be bigger than before.

“To the Ghanaian media especially DJs, Presenters and Entertainment pundits, I see all that you have done for me and I assure you that I will make myself available for more interviews after we are through with some groundworks but kindly bear with me for now. Your own boy, Kwadee will always be yours,” he stated in the address.

Kwadee after his comeback has already released two songs (Chess Game ft Jamaican Dancehall artist, K-Genius and radio personality, Ohemaa Woyeje) and (Fa Wo Nsa Gu wo Ti) under the newly rebranded Etua Te Dom (ETD) record label, ‘SoSo Incorporated’ of which he is the President.

His song, ‘Chess Game’ and ‘Fa wo was nsa gu wo ti’ are already enjoying massive airplay.

Watch the video below:

