Okomfo Kolege discloses autopsy results on cause of wife’s death

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Collins Oteng, popularly known as Okomfo Kolege, has disclosed that his wife died as a result of labor-induced high blood pressure.



The Kumawood actor’s wife, Millicent Oteng, died on Saturday, November 17, 2022, during childbirth.



Kolege, whose wife has since been laid to rest, has opened up about issues relating to her untimely demise.



In his first-ever interview after the incident, the actor has disclosed the contents of the autopsy report and what the doctors told him.



“The doctors initially didn’t want to tell me until I went for the autopsy report, which indicated there was an instant pressure amidst her pain to push. So this rushed blood into her head and caused a tear in the nerves in her head,” he sadly recounted in an interview with Kwaku Manu.



The condition he described, according to medical experts, is rare but usually leads to instant death or stroke.



Describing his wife’s demise as the most difficult moment in his life, Kolege said he prays no couple encounters it.



“It is by grace that I am even alive because I thought I was going to die too, due to what I encountered after the news hit me. That clearly taught me that if someone is not strong and you experience this, they may die too. I pray nobody goes through what I went through,” he stated.



Kolege added that he was admitted to the hospital upon hearing that his wife had passed, adding that his blood pressure shot up and he almost went insane.



“The whole world became dark. I couldn’t see or feel anything. I blacked out totally. I couldn’t walk, so I sat on the floor. My breathing increased, and my blood pressure shot up. So they quickly admitted me and kept me under observation,” he established.



Watch the video below:







EB/BOG