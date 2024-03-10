You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 10Article 1920875

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Okese 1 lost father, dogs, Range Rover and is selling his house in a space of 6 months - Medikal reveals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Medikal talks about Okese 1's ordeal Medikal talks about Okese 1's ordeal

Rapper Medikal says he is ready to support his colleague Okese 1, who is currently going through difficult moments.

The artiste in a video that has gone viral, tells a very sad and harrowing tale of things happening to the once-rich young guy.

In Medikal’s video, he talks about Okese 1’s fall from grace with the death of his dogs, and his father and a move to sell his house to support himself.

Medikal worries about the fact that his Range Rover caught fire and got burned.

To Medikal, all that’s happening to Okese One “is spiritual and he needs all the help”.

The Rapper is ready to support him get back on his feet regardless of what he did to him in the past.

Watch the video below

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment