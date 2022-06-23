Oheneba is a unique musical talent – Kweku Darlington

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Darlington has labeled fast-rising Ohenaba as a unique musical talent and expects him to rise to become a top star soon.



Kweku Darlington’s comments come after featuring Oheneba on his first single, titled “Ebeye Yie,” which is available across various streaming platforms.



According to Kweku Darlington, Oheneba contacted him for a feature on his single and was mesmerized by his talent when they went to the studios to record.



“I was certainly overwhelmed by the scale of passion and talent Oheneba has, and I would urge music-loving fans to support this song.



“I have to admit that I was moved by the way he delivered his verses on the song, and he will become a top music prospect in the near future,” Kweku Darlington said in an interview.



Oheneba, on the other hand, was delighted to have featured Kweku Darlington on his new song as he looks to make a breakthrough in the music industry.



“We started doing music some years back, and gradually I am progressing, and hopefully this song will showcase my talent to music lovers.



“I am excited about this feature and Ghanaians should expect more from me in the coming months,” Oheneba said.