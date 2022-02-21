You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 21Article 1474172

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ohemartin through the years photos

In the African setting, one needs to have tough skin before coming out as transgender as most people see everything wrong with it.

Ghana's transgender, Ohemartin, born a man but wants to be addressed as a woman has revealed that she was bullied as a child for not acting like a boy.

Life in an all-boys Senior High School, Mfantsipim was hell. Her feminine traits gave her out.

In an interview on the Delay Show, she stated: "A lot of bullying went on. That was hell. In a boys' school, when you have feminine traits as a boy, you get bullied. People get to talk about you. It's a whole charade on its own. I was very uncomfortable but I survived. I think I psyched my mind that I am in an environment full of boys so I had to coup no matter what."

This 22-year-old entrepreneur who owns a salon in the capital noted that she is living her truth despite the odds against her.

“Looking at issues surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, the future is very unsafe for me. Very very unsafe,” she told presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Ohemartin lives a private life but is active on social media where she flaunts her body and her lavish lifestyle.

She describes herself as a 'hard core'.

