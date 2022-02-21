Ohemartin through the years photos

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Ohemartin says she was born a man



Transgender says she wishes to be addressed as a woman



In the African setting, one needs to have tough skin before coming out as transgender as most people see everything wrong with it.



Ghana's transgender, Ohemartin, born a man but wants to be addressed as a woman has revealed that she was bullied as a child for not acting like a boy.



Life in an all-boys Senior High School, Mfantsipim was hell. Her feminine traits gave her out.



In an interview on the Delay Show, she stated: "A lot of bullying went on. That was hell. In a boys' school, when you have feminine traits as a boy, you get bullied. People get to talk about you. It's a whole charade on its own. I was very uncomfortable but I survived. I think I psyched my mind that I am in an environment full of boys so I had to coup no matter what."



This 22-year-old entrepreneur who owns a salon in the capital noted that she is living her truth despite the odds against her.



“Looking at issues surrounding the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, the future is very unsafe for me. Very very unsafe,” she told presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso.



Ohemartin lives a private life but is active on social media where she flaunts her body and her lavish lifestyle.



She describes herself as a 'hard core'.



