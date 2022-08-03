You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 03Article 1595768

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Disclaimer

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Ohemaa Woyeje set to release her 4th single titled 'Hustler'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian radio presenter and Musician Ohemaa Woyeje Ghanaian radio presenter and Musician Ohemaa Woyeje

Ghanaian radio presenter and musician, Ohemaa Woyeje is set to release her fourth single titled 'Hustler' on Monday 8th August 2022.

The song which is a mixture of Dancehall and afrobeat features popular musician King Jerry.

Ohemaa Woyeje in a chat with Blogger Attractive Mustapha, said the song talks about the fact that though we have aggressive motives and passion towards our hustle, we should not do negative things.

The song also touches on the fact that when you do not have money, no one values your positive ideas.

So far, Ohemaa has done songs with KGenius and Okomfo Kwaadee.

She said she will be releasing both the audio and the video of the song hustler which was shot in both Amsterdam and Ghana.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Justin Kodua is the NPP General Secretary and CEO of the YEA

Replace Justin Kodua with an Ashanti - NPP youth group appeals to president

Sportsleading sports icon

Joseph Commey wins Ghana's first medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Ghana win first medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Businessleading business icon

Fair Wages and Salaries Commission logo

Payment of COLA to commence soon - FWSC assures

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo of Rwandan pupils in class

Rwanda increases salaries of primary school teachers by 88%

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Sir John

Sir John's last words