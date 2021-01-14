Music of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Ohemaa Mercy shed tears as she talks about her new song

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy shed tears when talking about her new song.



She featured MOG on this song titled ‘Ote Me Mu’ (He Lives in Me) not long ago.



Revealing the testimonies that she has received following the release of the song, Ohemaa Mercy couldn’t hold back her tears when speaking in an interview with MzGee on TV3 which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



According to her, the song was conceived after she visited highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena. Additionally, she was also going through a lot at that time.



Ohemaa Mercy further disclosed that Kwabena Kwabena helped in writing the lyrics of the song.



She also opened up on how someone was healed after listening to the song at a hospital.



Watch the video below.



