Ohemaa Mercy's drummer, 'George' never difficult to work with - Danny Sarp

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Gospel music producer and sound engineer Daniel Oti Sarpong popularly known as Danny Sarp has revealed what makes George Agyekum one of the most interesting instrumentalists to work with.



George Agyekum, nicknamed as DrumVicfirth George is reckoned as one of the most sought-after drummers in Ghana.



His incredible drum skills and professionalism has won him the hearts of most music lovers in Ghana.



In an exclusive interview with filmmaker and publicist Skbeatz Records, the leader of the gospel music group 'Created To Worship' opined that the drummer is well vested in his craft and he's one of the drummers he loves working with.



Reasons for his assertion, he said George is never a difficult musician to work with, he's always on point and delivers extremely well in every music recordings assigned to him to work on.



Drummer George also plays with Ohemaa Mercy, Dr. Sonnie Badu, Kojo Antwi, and other mainstream artists in Ghana.



George played alongside his drum mate and friend 'Kofi Emma' at the recent Tehillah Experience 2021 which was hosted by Ohemaa Mercy Ministries on August 8, 2021.



The two drummers, George, and Kofi Emma are two extraordinary drummers that Ghana is truly blessed with.



View interview below:





