Ohemaa Mercy organizes ‘Tehillah Experience Walk’ on July 20

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Contributor

Multiple award-winning gospel artiste, Ohemaa Mercy, has launched the 8th edition of her mammoth gathering she calls ‘Tehillah Experience’.



In collaboration with Soul Brother Records and the ICGC Calvary Temple, Sakumono, ‘Tehillah Experience 2021’ with the theme, ‘Beyond the Veil’ - is slated for August 8, 2021, 4 pm at the ICGC Calvary Temple at Sakumono.



As part of activities leading to the event, Ohemaa Mercy Ministries & Outreach, together with other collaborators, are organizing a walk, tagged ‘Tehillah Experience Walk’.



The walk comes off on the 20th July 2021, starting from Accra Mall to the ICGC Temple at Sakumono. The walk starts as early as 6am!



For ‘Tehillah Experience 2021’, Ohemaa Mercy would be joined in worship by a legion of spirit-filled Ministers including USA-based Phil Thompson, Nigeria’s Prospa Ochimana, Ceccy Twum, Michael Stuckey, MOG Music, Francis Amo, Uncle Ato and Obaapa Christy.