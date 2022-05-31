Ogidi Brown’s mother recounts how she reacted to the news of her son’s accident

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Mother Ghanaian musician cum artiste manager, Ogidi Brown, has recounted how devastated she was on the day she was informed about her son's accident.



Artiste Maame as she is affectionately called in a recent chat with Zionfelix disclosed that it was a horrifying experience when she was informed that her son was involved in a life-threatening accident.



According to her, one of the elders of the church they attend in Italy was the one who informed her that Ogidi Brown was involved in an accident.



Artists Maame revealed that the first question she asked was whether her son was dead or alive because she could not think straight at the time.



She added that in just a few minutes after hearing this, she felt cold, wanted to urinate on herself, ease herself, and do many other things at the same time.



