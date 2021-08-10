Oforiwaa follows up her debut with a new single – ‘True’ featuring Novo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Rising Ghanaian singer Oforiwaa is out with her second single titled ‘True’ featuring Novo.



‘True’ was produced by TwoBars, who from Oforiwaa’s debut to sophomore, is gradually entrenching her sound among a growing audience.



This new love record extends Oforiwaa’s sonic brilliance and makes a bold statement for her nascence. With Novo’s timely delivery and Oforiwa’s mellow tones, their chemistry on ‘TRUE’ is to be savored.



Even though anticipation has been building up for what’s next, Oforiwaa seeks for her second career single to chart its own path and not be limited by the foreshadowing created by ‘Just You’.



The new song has already started to make strides as Boomplay featured ‘TRUE’ in five playlists including ‘Afro Daily’.



Oforiwaa believes this feat is only a start to more strides to come.



Stream ‘True’ on Audiomack, Spotify, and all other major music platforms.