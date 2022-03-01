Ofori Amponsah’s team to sue Nanky over copyright infringement

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Musician, Nanky has incurred the wrath of Ofori Amponsah’s team as management of the veteran highlife musician has threatened to sue the budding singer over what it considers a violation of rights.



A video in circulation captures Kojo Wood, said to be the manager of Ofori Amponsah, placing a call to an unknown individual to lament the alleged intellectual property infringement and the intention to press legal charges against Nanky.



According to Kojo Wood, Nanky on ‘Cloud 9’ used a line in ‘Koforidua Flowers’ without the permission of the copyright owner hence the decision to sue.



Describing the artiste and his approach as “stupid”, a livid Kojo Wood expressed his inflexible desire to “take any money he [Nanky] makes from the song from him”, stressing that it was time to put a stop to intellectual property theft.



In February 2022, Nanky released ‘Cloud 9’, a midtempo tune that highlighted the beauty of women. The song, released under Sultan Incorporation came with an official music video that paraded ladies who showcased their beauty at various locations. The song had a hook “ooooo” which Kojo has argued is Ofori Amponsah’s creation.



Koforidua Flowers



Koforidua Flowers is a song performed by the late Kofi B that featured Ofori Amponsah. Released in August 2012, the piece was one of the tracks on Kofi B’s album titled ‘The Return of Kofi B’. It is however unclear who composed the song.



