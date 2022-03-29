Ofori Amponsah prophesies ahead of Ghana-Nigeria football clash

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Ofori Amponsah foresees victory for Black Stars in World Cup qualifier against Nigeria



Black Stars and Super Eagles’ World Cup playoff scheduled for March 29, 2022



Ghana's game against Nigeria in Kumasi ends in stalement



Popular Ghanaian highlife singer, Ofori Amponsah, has predicted victory for the Black Stars ahead of their game with the Super Eagles on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The Black Stars will be facing off their Nigerian opponents in a World Cup qualifier scheduled at the Abuja Sports Stadium where some 60,000 fans are expected to be gathered.



Earlier, the two teams played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, where a nil draw was realized after the game.



Following the outcome of the first game, Ghanaians are looking forward to the 2nd leg with some seemingly worried that the Super Eagles could possibly defeat the Black Stars in their home.



But the Alewa hitmaker, who identified as a prophet sometime ago insists that there will be smiles on the faces of Ghanaians after the match.



He has therefore prophesied a 1-0 defeat against the Nigerians adding that will cry their eyes out after the match.



“It doesn’t matter what will happen at Abuja. I see the white guys ahead of the green guys at the World Cup. That is what I see. By watching the kind of talents that played, I think Ghana deserves to be at the World Cup. It will be a 1-0 defeat against them. They will cry their eyes out until they can no longer contain it. I see Ghanaians rejoicing after the game,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Sharing his thoughts about the Black Stars’ performance during the first game, Mr. ALL4REAL said:



“It was a very fantastic match for me. My only worry was their inability to convert the chances they were given. it is the first time I have seen the Black Stars play good football and they deserve to be at the World Cup.”



