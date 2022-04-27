Offset pays tribute to Virgil Abloh with a huge tattoo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular fashion designer dies after battling cancer



Offset mourns Virgil Abloh



Offset walks the runway in memory of late Virgil Abloh



American rapper and Migos member, Offset has honoured the memory of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton who passed away in November 2021 after a battle with cancer.



Offset on April 27 shared an image of the huge portrait tattoo of Vigil on his Instastory with the message "Do it for 'V'."



The late American-based Ghanaian fashion designer touched the world with his works and partnered with a host of celebrities wide world. His death was described as a massive loss to the industry with Ghana, his motherland, joining the rest of the world to mourn the young icon.



Offset's new tattoo had a photo of Virgil smiling through dark sunglasses. In his eulogy with Vogue, he highlighted how humble the late designer was.



“Every time you saw Virgil, he had a smile on his face. Every person that I know that reached out to him, he would help – from clothing to an album cover, to any new project coming out. He was just so involved with the culture. Most people get to his level and they don’t really help those coming up. But he was always humble, and always trying to do something new," Offset wrote.



The rapper is among the celebrities who walked the runway for Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show in December last year.



See Offset's latest tattoo below:



