Music of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

Official video of Black Kat GH’s ‘I Do It’ ft Teresa D out

Black Kat GH Black Kat GH

It’s official! The long awaitedb video of “I Do It” by sensational Ghanaian hiphop / hiplife artiste Black Kat GH is finally out.

The latest track of the Ghanaian UK based musician featuring Italian-British opera singer, Teresa D is a song promised on sincere expression of love to real people who genuinely support Black Kat Gh music.

The excellent blend of the two distinctly diverse lyrical styles of Teresa D and Black Kat GH’s top-notch rap for the perfect melody has eventually found true expression in a music video everyone can relate to and enjoy.

“I Do It” produced by Meth Mix received the magical visuals of Lance on the Lens, edited by Swanzy Official to give reality to the song which has already gone viral since its release last month.
Typical of Black Kat GH, he subtly draws in his appreciation for culture by throwing in some beads on his funky look for this new release.

The visuals of “I do It” ft Teresa D has gathered positive reviews from lovers of Ghana music since it dropped on March 31.

