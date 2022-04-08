Odehyie Selly releases new song 'Wasoa'

Music of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: Unknown

Ghana’s revered and spirit-filled gospel songstress, Odehyie Selly has released another single to usher Christians into the Easter festivities.



Signed to Hilltop Records, Odehyie Selly’s discography can boast of highly profiled records that include 'Style Biaa Bi, 'Mama', and 'Never Try Me'.



Still on her music evangelism, the musician has echoed deep revelations on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ on a new record she calls 'Wasoa'.



'Wasoa' has insightful lyrics telling a pictorial story of the woes of Christ whiles on the cross some 2000 years ago. It equally highlights the benefits of such a deed to humanity.



Born Selina Asamoah, Odehyie Selly as she is famously known in the Ghanaian entertainment circles aims to reignite the spirit of Christians with her yet to be released single.



The four-minute and twenty-two seconds (4:22) track was produced, mixed and mastered by Simony.



