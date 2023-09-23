OccupyJulorbiHouse: We are suffering; NPP, NDC are all the same – Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Ghanaian hiplife artiste and rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botchway widely known as Kwaw Kese has stated that there is no difference between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it comes to the governance of the country.



According to him, neither the NPP nor the NDC have been able to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians entirely so it would be difficult to compare the John Dramani Mahama-led administration to the current Akufo-Addo-led government.



The controversial musician indicated that the extreme hardship bedeviling Ghanaians has led to the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest being staged in the country.



Speaking in an interview with Joynews which GhanaWeb monitored, Kwaw Kese indicated that political parties should prioritize the nation ahead of anything else.



“I don’t want to compare anything, these people [NPP and NDC] are all the same. We see what is going on around the world people see it on the internet day in and day out we feel that Ghana can do better.



“Any government, be it NDC, NPP, CPP, PPP, or whoever, Ghana should be the first agenda on any political party’s agenda. And if Ghanaians are not happy, you can't stay in government and be happy and that is what we are doing, we are not happy,” he said.



He further stated, “I am a Ghanaian and things are not going right so I have to let the government, the president, and the world know. All these people here are expressing their anger that things are not going well so I am here to support and be part of Ghana. Everybody is suffering so the government has to do something.”



The OccupyJulorBiHouse protest has entered Day 3 as protesters continue to voice their grievances to the government amid the economic turmoil.



