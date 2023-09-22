OccupyJulorbiHouse: I’d rather eat banku and okro soup rather than protest – Yaa Pono

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Kojo Ansah Asare, popularly known as Yaa Pono, has refused to join the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest currently taking place in the country.



He said he will rather spend time eating banku and okro soup rather than wasting efforts on what he described as a ‘wasteful protest.’



Buttressing his points further, the musician noted that the celebrities currently participating the demonstration would later be seen backing the same politicians they are criticizing.



“Me I no get time to protest, anka menoa Banku ne Nkruma wo fie, u go see the same ppl for rallies with their grandparents, artists going in for money as usual. If like my mother get 7 million pounds u go call me for protest,” Yaa Pono wrote on his twitter page.



However, his statement has drawn reactions mixed with backlash from netizens on Twitter.



Yaa Pono has been duly criticized for downgrading the essence of the protest.



Meanwhile, the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration has entered day two of its action.



Some celebrities who have joined the protest includes Kelvin Boy, Efia Odo, Sadik Sulley (SDK), El, and others.

Ghanaian musician, Kojo Ansah Asare, popularly known as Yaa Pono, has refused to join the ongoing #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest currently taking place in the country.



He said he will rather spend time eating banku and okro soup rather than wasting efforts on what he described as a ‘wasteful protest.’



Buttressing his points further, the musician noted that the celebrities currently participating the demonstration would later be seen backing the same politicians they are criticizing.



“Me I no get time to protest, anka menoa Banku ne Nkruma wo fie, u go see the same ppl for rallies with their grandparents, artists going in for money as usual. If like my mother get 7 million pounds u go call me for protest,” Yaa Pono wrote on his twitter page.



However, his statement has drawn reactions mixed with backlash from netizens on Twitter.



Yaa Pono has been duly criticized for downgrading the essence of the protest.



Meanwhile, the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration has entered day two of its action.



Some celebrities who have joined the protest includes Kelvin Boy, Efia Odo, Sadik Sulley (SDK), El, and others.





View Yaa Pono's tweet below





Me I no get time to protest , anka menoa Banku ne Nkruma wo fie , u go see the same ppl for rallies with their grandparents, artists going in for money as usual. If like my mother get 7 million pounds u go call me for protest ,, — YAA PONO (@ponobiom) September 22, 2023

Ebi good say you no go involve yourself cos If you speak about the protest, government will even be encouraged to do worse. Y3p3 nipa aa wose Yaa Pono. Wo ho fii s3 weed boka — RuF???? (@Ruf_ayi) September 22, 2023

Somebody wey ein earring be like 50 pessewas coin , dem call celebrities, you wan enter , fwkk — Morale???? (@M_orale_) September 22, 2023

But nobody call you for protest… we only call out people them get influence… you you dey there, you get influence?? — Eli.kem???????????? (@MisterElikem) September 22, 2023

the only place you get influence be your “area” and “we bad”. I promise you that no one ever complained that Yaa Pono hasn’t tweeted..even Obrafour is more relevant than you now..go smoke and sleep wai — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) September 22, 2023

View reactions to the post on twitter belowBS/EB