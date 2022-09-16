‘Obroni’ delivers flawless rendition of Samini's 'My Own'

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Kojo Kuma, Contributor

It was indeed a spectacular moment at the SOHO bar when Liv North mounted the stage and grabbed the MIC to render a rendition of Samini’s hit song “My Own.”



The songstress with her mellifluous voice sang the song word for word, thrilling all who expected less.



And with the SoHo band complementing it with soothing sounds from guitars, drums and other melodious musical instruments, the performance in no uncertain terms was flawless! No wonder patrons of the bar keep coming back every week for more.





What is SOHO?



SOHO is arguably the big thing in town now. Situated in the heart of the Marina Mall – Airport, Accra- the bar and restaurant provide top-notch services.



It also serves a variety of continental dishes, and drinks which all come at affordable prices, and other exciting activities to keep your Friday nights always alive.



It’s not surprising that the bar has recently and consistently been in the twitter trends on Fridays with the #SOHOLiveBandTonight.



