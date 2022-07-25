Obrafour, Adane Best set to rock Ghana Media Music And Dinner Night

Entertainment of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Hiplife ace, Obrafour and his counterpart Adane Best are set to perform at the maiden annual Ghana Media Music and Dinner Night slated for the July 30, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



CEO of Lakeside Village, organizers of the event, Dr Bernard BNA Yartey said the seasoned artists befits the event considering their pedigree in the terrain.

The duo are poised to deliver some of their hit tracks that dominated the airwaves in recent years and in the past.



So far, organizers of the event, Lakeside Village and Net Village have called on high profile dignitaries to officially invite them to the event.



Lakeside Village boss in an interview said " We thought through and realized how important the media is, so we decided to come up with this dinner gala.

"It is not an award ceremony, the media all over the world go through a lot of stress, resulting in the death of many. There will be a lot to eat and drink on the evening, we believe it will go a long way to destress them and bring them together to network in a relaxed atmosphere."



Dignitaries from the traditional, political, Diplomatic Cops, corporate and entertainment fraternities are expected to grace the event.



The annual Ghana media music and dinner night is a yearly celebration of media excellence, dedicated to honoring and acknowledging the achievements of media personalities in Ghana, both past and present.



The event also seeks to discover and invest in the art and act of journalism in Ghana while creating opportunities for knowledge transfer and sharing between the Ghanaian media and their contemporaries from around the world.



The event is being supported by Rosewood Residence, UK, Trap, The Radio Advertising People, Foreword Media Group and Universal Merchant Bank(UMB).