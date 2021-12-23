Obour reacts to his appointment as acting MD for Ghana Post

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour, otherwise known as Obour, has been appointed as the Acting Managing Director for Ghana Post.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Obour praised God for making things beautiful for him.



He also thanked Nana Akufo-Addo for the appointment.



“All praise to the Almighty God, He makes all things beautiful in His time. “For the vision is yet for the appointed time; It hastens toward the goal and it will not fail. Though it tarries, wait for it; For it will certainly come, it will not delay” Hab 2:3 Thank you @NAkufoAddo,” Obour wrote.



Seeing the expansion of Ghana Post’s postal network to viable areas and improving service to non-viable areas is one of his tasks.







