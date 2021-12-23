You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 23Article 1429954

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Obour reacts to his appointment as acting MD for Ghana Post

Former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour Former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour

Former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour, otherwise known as Obour, has been appointed as the Acting Managing Director for Ghana Post.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Obour praised God for making things beautiful for him.

He also thanked Nana Akufo-Addo for the appointment.

“All praise to the Almighty God, He makes all things beautiful in His time. “For the vision is yet for the appointed time; It hastens toward the goal and it will not fail. Though it tarries, wait for it; For it will certainly come, it will not delay” Hab 2:3 Thank you @NAkufoAddo,” Obour wrote.

Seeing the expansion of Ghana Post’s postal network to viable areas and improving service to non-viable areas is one of his tasks.



