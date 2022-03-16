Obofuo and wife blind social media users with public display of affection

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obofour’s wife plants kisses on his cheeks



Obofowaa shares romantic moment with husband



Obofowaa’s videos get wild reactions on social media



The most talked-about founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Kwaku Adjei Antwi, better known as Reverend Obofour, and his wife have caused a stir on social media after they shared some video where they were sharing very passionate romantic moments.



In the video, the wife of the clergyman, Obofowaa, turned to her husband after she noticed he had creeped behind her, making faces at her, and called ‘King.’



She went on wish him a happy birthday.



They both shared a laugh, even as Obofowaa planted a few kisses on Obofour’s face, while dazzling in a white two-piece tracksuit.



Reverend Obofour has been married to Mrs Ciara Antwi popularly known as Obofowaa for over 11 years.



They have been blessed with five children of which two are girls and three boys. They are classified as one of the richest Christian couples in Ghana, considering how much they flaunt their wealth.



