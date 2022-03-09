You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 09Article 1486589

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obofour blows cash at A Plus birthday

Obofour showers money at A Plus's birthday party Obofour showers money at A Plus's birthday party

Obofour storms A Plus’s birthday party

A Plus throws plush birthday party

Obofour dresses in style to A Plus’s birthday party

Many celebrities from all walks of life attended an elegant birthday party thrown on March 6, by controversial social commentator, A Plus, to mark his 45th birthday.

Among the people present was Rev. Isaac Antwi Agyei, popularly known as ‘Obofour,’ who graced the occasion dressed in an all-white neatly sewn shirt, a short pant and a sneaker to match.

The Anointed Palace Chapel General Overseer walked up the stage during the party to shower GH¢50 notes on the live band performing for the birthday celebrant.

His presence was also cemented by his fashionable style and decorum at the 45th birthday.

A Plus shared his birthday with the Independence Day of Ghana.

The event which took place at Lashibi had a lot of dancing and entertainment for all present.

Among the dignitaries present were politicians, musicians, celebrities, businessmen, friends and loved ones.

