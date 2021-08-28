Obinim paid entire cost of his father’s funeral – Wife

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Songstress, Florence Obinim has revealed that the entire cost for the funeral arrangements of her late father-in-law was catered for by her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.



The wife of the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church spoke to media persons at the funeral grounds of the bishop’s father, Kojo Bonsu, Saturday morning.



According to her, the family though was united and worked together with Bishop Obinim to finalise arrangements for the funeral, did not pay a dime in that regard.



“I have not seen anyone else contributing money for the funeral. My husband solely took care of everything with his own money. No family member’s monies were used, he sponsored everything but he worked together with the family. The only unique thing is that the money was only from Obinim,” she stated.



She further detailed that contrary to the usual traditional requirements by Akans where the wife is tasked to perform some rites for her in-law after his departure, she was not involved in any such rite in this case.



Mrs. Obinim explained that her husband requested that she refrained and she respected that decision.



She also revealed that Bishop Obinim was the last son of his father and mother though he has other step-siblings.



The funeral of Bishop Obinim’s father was held on the morning of August 28, 2021.



According to reports, his father who was popularly called Agya Bonsu, died on April 9, after he was rushed to the hospital at Bosomoe in Kumasi.